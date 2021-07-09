Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 11:19 PM MST until FRI 11:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1145 PM MST.

* At 1119 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of

Olberg, or 9 miles northwest of Casa Grande, moving southwest at 20

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Casa Grande and Stanfield.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 156 and 169.

AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 170.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH