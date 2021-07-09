Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 10:30 PM MST until FRI 11:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1115 PM MST.

* At 1030 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Falcon Field Airport to near Chandler Fashion

Center Mall to Sun Lakes, moving west at 40 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe,

Peoria, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, El Mirage, Fountain Hills,

Paradise Valley and Tolleson.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 123 and 164.

AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 216.

AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 15.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…70MPH