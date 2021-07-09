Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 10:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM MST

FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES…

At 1036 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles southwest of Chandler Fashion Center Mall to

near Maricopa to near Casa Grande, moving west at 55 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Casa Grande, Apache

Junction, Florence, Coolidge, Gold Canyon, Sun Lakes, East Mesa,

Maricopa, Queen Creek and South Phoenix.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 154 and 197.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 156 and 176.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 173 and 207.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…70MPH