Dust Storm Warning from FRI 10:21 PM MST until FRI 11:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1115 PM MST.

* At 1020 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from Mesa

to near Tumbleweed Park to 6 miles southwest of San Tan Mountain

Park, moving west at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility with damaging wind in

excess of 60 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 114 and 204.

AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 205.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 146 and 178.

Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Gilbert, Tempe, Avondale,

Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Apache Junction, Coolidge, Tolleson,

Laveen and Cashion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

&&