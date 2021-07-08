Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 6:04 PM MST until THU 6:30 PM MST

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 6:04 PM MST until THU 6:30 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ
Pinal County
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 630 PM MST.
* At 604 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Queen Valley,
or 8 miles southeast of Gold Canyon, moving southwest at 35 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Mesa, Gilbert, Apache Junction, Florence, Gold Canyon, Queen Creek,
Gold Camp, Magma, San Tan Valley, Florence Junction, Queen Valley,
Kings Ranch and Boyce Thompson Arboretum.
* This includes the following highways…
US Highway 60 between mile markers 201 and 224.
AZ Route 79 between mile markers 136 and 150.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
HAIL…0.75IN;
WIND…60MPH