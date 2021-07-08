Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 6:04 PM MST until THU 6:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 630 PM MST.

* At 604 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Queen Valley,

or 8 miles southeast of Gold Canyon, moving southwest at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Mesa, Gilbert, Apache Junction, Florence, Gold Canyon, Queen Creek,

Gold Camp, Magma, San Tan Valley, Florence Junction, Queen Valley,

Kings Ranch and Boyce Thompson Arboretum.

* This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 201 and 224.

AZ Route 79 between mile markers 136 and 150.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH