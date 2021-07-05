Skip to Content

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 5:15 PM MST

Updated
Last updated today at 4:56 pm
4:44 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Cochise

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST
FOR CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY…

At 444 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over
Pearce-Sunsites, or 18 miles south of Willcox, moving southeast at 10
mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…
Pearce-Sunsites.

This includes Route 191 between mile markers 46 and 61.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&

HAIL…0.75IN;
WIND…60MPH

Author Profile Photo

News 4 Tucson

Skip to content