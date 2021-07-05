Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 5:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST

FOR CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY…

At 444 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over

Pearce-Sunsites, or 18 miles south of Willcox, moving southeast at 10

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Pearce-Sunsites.

This includes Route 191 between mile markers 46 and 61.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH