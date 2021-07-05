Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 5:15 PM MST

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 5:15 PM MSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Cochise County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST
FOR CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY…
At 444 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over
Pearce-Sunsites, or 18 miles south of Willcox, moving southeast at 10
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Pearce-Sunsites.
This includes Route 191 between mile markers 46 and 61.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL…0.75IN;
WIND…60MPH