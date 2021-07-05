Flood Advisory from MON 4:31 AM MST until MON 7:30 AM MST
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Santa Cruz County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
East Central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 730 AM MST.
* At 431 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
rainfall of 1 to 1.5 inches over the past 2 hours. Combined with
an already saturated ground from the past few days, this will
cause urban and small stream flooding in and around the Patagonia
area.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Patagonia and portions of Sonoita Creek.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
&&