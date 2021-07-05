Flood Advisory from MON 4:31 AM MST until MON 7:30 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Santa Cruz County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

East Central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 730 AM MST.

* At 431 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

rainfall of 1 to 1.5 inches over the past 2 hours. Combined with

an already saturated ground from the past few days, this will

cause urban and small stream flooding in and around the Patagonia

area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Patagonia and portions of Sonoita Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

&&