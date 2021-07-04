Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 3:08 PM MST until SUN 4:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

West central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 400 PM MST.

* At 308 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Arivaca,

moving southeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Arivaca and Arivaca Lake.

This includes Route 286 between mile markers 13 and 14.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH