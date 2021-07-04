Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 3:08 PM MST until SUN 4:00 PM MST

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 3:08 PM MST until SUN 4:00 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
South central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
West central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 400 PM MST.
* At 308 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Arivaca,
moving southeast at 5 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Arivaca and Arivaca Lake.
This includes Route 286 between mile markers 13 and 14.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL…1.00IN;
WIND…60MPH