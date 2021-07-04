Flood Advisory from SUN 4:25 PM MST until SUN 7:30 PM MST

Flood Advisory from SUN 4:25 PM MST until SUN 7:30 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 730 PM MST.
* At 425 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1
and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Sahuarita, Green Valley and East Sahuarita.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&