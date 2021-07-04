Flood Advisory until SUN 5:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

…THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM

MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY…

At 452 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain had fallen in the Arivaca area due to earlier

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Arivaca.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Bolas Blancas Wash, Cedar Creek, Santa Margarita Wash, Peitas

Wash, Sopori Wash, Arroyo Seco, Altar Wash, Yellow Jacket Wash,

Papalote Wash, Little Thomas Wash, Puertocito Wash, Saucito Wash,

Las Guijas Wash, San Luis Wash, Thomas Canyon Wash, Arivaca Creek

and Fraguita Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

&&