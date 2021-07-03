Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 12:00 PM MST

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 12:00 PM MSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Santa Cruz County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FOR
SOUTHWESTERN SANTA CRUZ COUNTY…
At 1139 AM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest
of Rio Rico, moving west at 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Nogales, Rio Rico, Ruby and Pena Blanca Lake.
This includes Interstate 19 between mile markers 5 and 15.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
HAIL…<.75IN;
WIND…60MPH