Flood Advisory from SAT 5:29 PM MST until SAT 8:30 PM MST

Flood Advisory from SAT 5:29 PM MST until SAT 8:30 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ
Pinal County
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 830 PM MST.
* At 529 PM MST, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain in the
advisory area due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has
fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Maricopa and Ak-Chin Village.
Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
&&