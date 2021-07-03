Flood Advisory from SAT 3:44 PM MST until SAT 5:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 545 PM MST.

* At 344 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms across portions of north central Pima County. This

will cause small stream flooding. Radar estimates between 0.5 and

1 inch of rain has fallen so far with additional rainfall

occurring.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Santa Rosa, Anegam, Palo Verde Stand, Ventana, Ak Chin, Vaya Chin,

San Luis and Santa Rosa School.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&