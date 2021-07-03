Flood Advisory from SAT 3:44 PM MST until SAT 5:45 PM MST
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 545 PM MST.
* At 344 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms across portions of north central Pima County. This
will cause small stream flooding. Radar estimates between 0.5 and
1 inch of rain has fallen so far with additional rainfall
occurring.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Santa Rosa, Anegam, Palo Verde Stand, Ventana, Ak Chin, Vaya Chin,
San Luis and Santa Rosa School.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&