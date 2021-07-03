Flash Flood Warning until SAT 3:15 PM MST

Flash Flood Warning until SAT 3:15 PM MSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN PIMA AND NORTHWESTERN SANTA CRUZ
COUNTIES…
At 122 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.5 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Green Valley, Amado and Arivaca Junction.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
South Mendoza Wash, Peitas Wash, Sopori Wash, Demetrie Wash,
Little Thomas Wash, Puertocito Wash, Brawley Wash, Bolas Blancas
Wash, Arroyo Seco, Thomas Canyon Wash, Champurrado Wash, Soto
Wash, Santa Cruz River, Old Junction Wash, Santa Margarita Wash,
Las Guijas Wash, Brown Wash, Cerro Prieto Wash, Altar Wash, Banner
Wash, Saucito Wash and Arivaca Creek.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE