Flash Flood Warning from SAT 1:07 PM MST until SAT 4:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

South Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 400 PM MST.

* At 107 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across central Pima County, including portions of the

Tohono O’odham Nation. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Three Points, Topawa, Kitt Peak, Ali Chukson, Cowlic, Fresnal, San

Pedro, Coldfields, Fresnal Canyon, Pan Tak, Ali Molina and South

Komelik.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE