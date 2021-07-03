Dust Storm Warning from SAT 6:43 PM MST until SAT 7:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

Southeastern La Paz County in west central Arizona…

Northeastern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 745 PM MST.

* At 643 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near

Tonopah to near Palo Verde Nuclear Generation Station to Palo Verde

to 8 miles south of Buckeye to near Estrella Mountain Ranch to near

Estrella Mountain Park, moving southwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in

excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 79 and 114, and between mile

markers 162 and 179.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 107 and 128.

AZ Route 238 between mile markers 1 and 44.

Locations impacted include…

Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Gila Bend, Tonopah, Sun Lakes, Maricopa,

Estrella, Palo Verde, Cotton Center, Bapchule, Estrella Sailport,

Olberg, Estrella Mountain Park and Palo Verde Nuclear Generation

Station.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible behind this wall of

dust. Keep updated with this quickly evolving situation.

&&