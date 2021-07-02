Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 7:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MST

FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA AND WESTERN COCHISE COUNTIES…

At 643 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of

Vail, moving west at 5 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Vail and Saguaro National Park East.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 283 and 297.

Route 83 between mile markers 51 and 57.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH