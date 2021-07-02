Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 5:35 PM MST until FRI 6:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Western Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 615 PM MST.

* At 534 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Benson, and

is nearly stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Benson and Mescal.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 291 and 305.

Route 90 between mile markers 290 and 291.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH