Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 2:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PINAL COUNTY

WILL EXPIRE AT 245 PM MST…

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty

winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

Tucson.