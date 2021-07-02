Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 2:45 PM MST

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 2:45 PM MSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pinal County
…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PINAL COUNTY
WILL EXPIRE AT 245 PM MST…
The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe
limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.
Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty
winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
Tucson.