Flood Advisory from WED 2:46 PM MST until WED 4:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

South Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 415 PM MST.

* At 246 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms along and near Highway 286 and Arivaca Road. This

will cause small stream flooding, especially along the Puertocito

and San Luis washes. Between 0.5 and 1.2 inches of rain have

fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Arivaca, Sasabe and Arivaca Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&