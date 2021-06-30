Flood Advisory from WED 2:46 PM MST until WED 4:15 PM MST
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
South Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 415 PM MST.
* At 246 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms along and near Highway 286 and Arivaca Road. This
will cause small stream flooding, especially along the Puertocito
and San Luis washes. Between 0.5 and 1.2 inches of rain have
fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Arivaca, Sasabe and Arivaca Lake.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&