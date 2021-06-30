Flash Flood Warning from WED 4:21 PM MST until WED 7:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

The Woodbury and Sawtooth burn scar in…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 715 PM MST.

* At 421 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over the Woodbury and Sawtooth Burn Scar. Between 1 and

2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding in and around the Woodbury

and Sawtooth Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Woodbury and Sawtooth Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Queen Valley.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 near mile marker 213.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Tortilla Creek, Reavis Creek, Barranca Creek and Lewis and Pranty

Creek.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the

warned area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE;

EXPECTED RAINFALL…1.5-2.5 INCHES IN 3 HOURS