Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 4:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Graham County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST

FOR CENTRAL GRAHAM COUNTY…

At 354 PM MST, the severe thunderstorm located just north of

Thatcher and Safford was beginning to weaken, but remained

capable of generating damaging outflow. Movement was to the

southwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Safford, Thatcher, Solomon, Roper Lake State Park, Safford Regional

Airport, and Pima.

This includes the following highways…

Route 70 between mile markers 306 and 345.

Route 191 between mile markers 116 and 120.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH