Air Quality Alert until TUE 9:00 PM MST
Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ
Pinal County
…PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR PINAL COUNTY TODAY THROUGH
TUESDAY…
The Pinal County Department of Air Quality has issued a PM-10 High
Pollution Advisory for Pinal County including Apache Junction, Casa
Grande, Coolidge, and Florence for today through Tuesday.
An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
widespread blowing dust that may result in local PM-10 concentrations
that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air
quality deteriorates.
Coarse particulate matter – also known as PM-10 – is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.
Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.
For details on this High Pollution Advisory for Pinal County, visit
the Pinal County Department of Air Quality internet site at
https://www.pinalcountyaz.gov/Legacy/AirQual/pdf/Forecast/
aqforecast.pdf.