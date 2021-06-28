Air Quality Alert until TUE 9:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

…PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR PINAL COUNTY TODAY THROUGH

TUESDAY…

The Pinal County Department of Air Quality has issued a PM-10 High

Pollution Advisory for Pinal County including Apache Junction, Casa

Grande, Coolidge, and Florence for today through Tuesday.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate

widespread blowing dust that may result in local PM-10 concentrations

that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air

quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter – also known as PM-10 – is an air

contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,

especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A

decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid

travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid

using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory for Pinal County, visit

the Pinal County Department of Air Quality internet site at

https://www.pinalcountyaz.gov/Legacy/AirQual/pdf/Forecast/

aqforecast.pdf.