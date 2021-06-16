Dust Advisory from WED 12:45 AM MST until WED 1:30 AM MST
Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ
Pinal County
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Dust Advisory for…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 130 AM MST.
* At 1245 AM MST, a dust channel was 7 miles west of Sun Lakes,
moving west at 20 mph. Dust has been observed along I-10 near Wild
Horse Pass.
HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess
of 50 mph.
SOURCE…Doppler radar.
IMPACT…Hazardous travel.
* This includes the following highways…
AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 161 and 170.
AZ Route 202 between mile markers 52 and 55.
AZ Route 101 near mile marker 61.
Locations impacted include…
Chandler, Avondale, Goodyear, Estrella Mountain Park, Firebird Lake
and Komatke.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving
conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in
dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.
&&