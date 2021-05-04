Air Quality Alert until WED 9:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

…OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR PINAL COUNTY WEDNESDAY…

The Pinal County Department of Air Quality has issued an Ozone High

Pollution Advisory for Pinal County including Apache Junction, Casa

Grande, Coolidge, and Florence for Wednesday.

This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing

ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone

concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects

increase as air quality deteriorates.

Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties

for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory

problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended.

If it is a regularly scheduled work day, you are urged to car pool,

telecommute or use mass transit.

The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late

in the day.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory for Pinal County, visit

the Pinal County Department of Air Quality internet site at

https://www.pinalcountyaz.gov/Legacy/AirQual/pdf/Forecast/

aqforecast.pdf.