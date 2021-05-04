Air Quality Alert until WED 9:00 PM MST
Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ
Pinal County
…OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR PINAL COUNTY WEDNESDAY…
The Pinal County Department of Air Quality has issued an Ozone High
Pollution Advisory for Pinal County including Apache Junction, Casa
Grande, Coolidge, and Florence for Wednesday.
This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.
Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory
problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended.
If it is a regularly scheduled work day, you are urged to car pool,
telecommute or use mass transit.
The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.
For details on this High Pollution Advisory for Pinal County, visit
the Pinal County Department of Air Quality internet site at
https://www.pinalcountyaz.gov/Legacy/AirQual/pdf/Forecast/
aqforecast.pdf.