Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 3:24 PM MST until MON 4:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 400 PM MST.

* At 322 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles northeast

of San Isidro, or 26 miles southwest of Marana, moving northeast

at 45 mph. This storm is displaying signs of rotation and is

capable of producing a brief weak tornado.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Three Points, Avra Valley, Tucson Estates, Valencia West, Saguaro

National Park West, Picture Rocks, San Pedro, Queens Well, Santa

Rosa Ranch, Silver Bell and Ryan AirField.

This includes Route 86 between mile markers 130 and 138, and between

mile markers 156 and 163.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH