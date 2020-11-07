Dust Storm Warning from SAT 1:41 PM MST until SAT 3:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

South central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 315 PM MST.

* At 141 PM MST, a dust channel was near Picacho Peak State Park

between mile markers 213 and 226, and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in

excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Law enforcement.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 206 and 231.

Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 124.

Locations impacted include…

Eloy, Picacho, Picacho Peak State Park and Red Rock.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

&&