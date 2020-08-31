Flood Advisory from MON 10:29 AM MST until MON 1:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Santa Cruz County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 130 PM MST.

* At 1029 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small

stream flooding. Between 0.50 and 1.50 inches of rain have fallen.

* A persistent area of rain has lingered over this area and will

continue to so for the next hour or two. This will result in flow

in area washes and ponding of water in low lying locations.

Some locations that may experience flooding include…

Sierra Vista, Whetstone, Huachuca City, Tombstone, Sonoita, Elgin,

Fort Huachuca, Charleston, Fairbank and Canelo.

Additional rainfall of 1 inch is expected over the area. This

additional rain will result in minor flooding.

This includes some of the following streams and drainages…

Sonoita Creek, Cienega Creek, Reeves Creek, Harshaw Creek, Walnut

Gulch, Turkey Creek, Whitewater Draw, Willow Wash, Henderson Wash,

Slaughter House Wash, Gadwell Canyon, Haberstock Wash, Clifford

Wash and Babocomari River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or

ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

In hilly terrain there are many low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you

can do so safely.

&&