Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 3:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MST

FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES…

At 320 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of

Estrella, or 22 miles east of Gila Bend, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Estrella, Estrella Sailport, Sonoran National Monument and Mobile.

This includes AZ Route 238 between mile markers 10 and 38.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH