Flood Advisory from SUN 2:41 PM MST until SUN 5:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 545 PM MST.

* At 241 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1

and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Ajo, Gu Vo, Hickiwan, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, San

Simon, Why, Charco 27, Gunsight, Vaya Chin, Kuakatch, San Simon

West and Lukeville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

&&