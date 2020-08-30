Flash Flood Warning from SUN 3:37 PM MST until SUN 7:45 PM MST
Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ
Pinal County
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 745 PM MST.
* At 337 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Doppler radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Estrella, Sonoran National Monument and Mobile.
Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the
warned area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.
Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you
can do so safely.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE