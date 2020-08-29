Flood Advisory from SAT 9:52 PM MST until SUN 1:00 AM MST
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 100 AM MST.
* At 952 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding along the
Santa Rosa Wash. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen this
evening.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Santa Rosa, Anegam, North Komelik, Palo Verde Stand, Ak Chin and
San Luis. Route 15 near the Santa Rosa Wash.
Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This
additional rain will result in continued flows in the Santa Rosa
Wash.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&