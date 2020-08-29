Flood Advisory from SAT 9:40 PM MST until SAT 11:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1130 PM MST.

* At 940 PM MST, County Flood Control reported ponding of water on

several roads near Mesa Gateway Airport. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of

rain has fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Apache Junction, East Mesa, Gold Canyon,

Queen Creek, Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport, Superstition Springs

Mall, Usery Mountain Park, San Tan Village Mall, Goldfield, Falcon

Field Airport, Lost Dutchman State Park, Freestone Park, Gold

Camp, Kings Ranch, Superstition Mountains, Gilbert City Hall and

Higley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&