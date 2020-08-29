Flood Advisory from SAT 5:20 PM MST until SAT 8:30 PM MST
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 830 PM MST.
* At 520 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated areas of heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Pisinemo, Gu Vo, Hickiwan, Ali Chugk, San Simon, Ventana, Pia Oik,
Vaya Chin, Santa Cruz, San Simon West and Papago Farms.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&