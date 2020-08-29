Flood Advisory from SAT 5:17 PM MST until SAT 7:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 715 PM MST.

* At 517 PM MST, Doppler radar and rain gauges indicated heavy rain

due to a large area of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Minor

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory

area.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Marana, Sells, Avra Valley, Topawa, San Isidro, Kitt Peak, Picture

Rocks, Ali Chukson, Fresnal, San Pedro, South Comobabi, Comobabi,

Santa Rosa Ranch, Artesia, Pan Tak and Ali Molina.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&