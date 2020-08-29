Flood Advisory from SAT 3:28 PM MST until SAT 5:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Santa Cruz County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Eastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 530 PM MST.

* At 328 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Rio Rico, Patagonia, Sonoita and Patagonia Lake State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&