Flash Flood Warning until SAT 10:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM MST THIS

EVENING FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES…

At 755 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have

fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Freeman.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE