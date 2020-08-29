Flash Flood Warning from SAT 5:56 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Southern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1100 PM MST.

* At 556 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the Bighorn burn scar on

the upper Canada Del Oro Wash.

Excessive rainfall over the Bighorn burn scar will result in debris

flow moving through the Canada Del Oro Wash. The debris flow can

consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding.

SOURCE…Doppler radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of the Canada Del Oro

Wash.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Catalina, Oro Valley, Saddlebrooke, Catalina State Park and

Biosphere 2.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris

flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding, especially near the CDO wash.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE