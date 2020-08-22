Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 7:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Graham County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MST

FOR SOUTH CENTRAL GRAHAM AND NORTH CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTIES…

At 655 PM MST, there were two severe thunderstorms, one near Bowie

and one 5 miles east of Willcox, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Willcox and Bowie.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 337 and 366.

Route 186 between mile markers 327 and 346.

Route 191 between mile markers 88 and 99.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

&&

HAIL…1.25IN;

WIND…60MPH