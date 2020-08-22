Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 7:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Graham County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST

FOR SOUTHWESTERN GRAHAM COUNTY…

At 645 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles southwest

of Thatcher, or 15 miles west of Safford, moving southwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Safford, Thatcher, Roper Lake State Park, Pima, Central, Swift Trail

Junction, Fort Grant, Mount Graham, Bonita and Frye Mesa Dam.

This includes the following highways…

Route 70 between mile markers 314 and 342.

Route 191 between mile markers 104 and 120.

Route 266 between mile markers 105 and 126.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH