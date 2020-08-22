 Skip to Content

Flood Advisory from SAT 6:57 PM MST until SAT 9:00 PM MST

6:57 pm Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Cochise

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Eastern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 900 PM MST.

* At 657 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1
and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Willcox, Bowie, Chiricahua National Monument, Paradise and Rucker
Canyon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or
ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

