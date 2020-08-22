Flood Advisory from SAT 6:26 PM MST until SAT 8:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Graham County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

North Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

Southeastern Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 830 PM MST.

* At 626 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Safford, Thatcher, Solomon, Roper Lake State Park, Safford

Regional Airport, Pima, Central, Swift Trail Junction, Mount

Graham, Frye Mesa Dam, Fort Grant and Bonita.

Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This

additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or

ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

&&