Flash Flood Warning from SAT 8:17 PM MST until SAT 10:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

East Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1015 PM MST.

* At 817 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Rucker Canyon.

This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations…

Hwy 181 at Turkey Creek.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned

area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.

If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.

Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate

precautions to protect life and property.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE