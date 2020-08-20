Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 9:17 PM MST until THU 9:45 PM MST

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 9:17 PM MST until THU 9:45 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 945 PM MST.
* At 916 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles southeast
of Freeman, or 24 miles southwest of Casa Grande, moving southwest
at 45 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Santa Rosa, Anegam, Cockleburr, North Komelik, Kohatk, Palo Verde
Stand, Ventana, San Luis and Santa Rosa School.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL…0.75IN;
WIND…60MPH