Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 9:17 PM MST until THU 9:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 945 PM MST.

* At 916 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles southeast

of Freeman, or 24 miles southwest of Casa Grande, moving southwest

at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Santa Rosa, Anegam, Cockleburr, North Komelik, Kohatk, Palo Verde

Stand, Ventana, San Luis and Santa Rosa School.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH