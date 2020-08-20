Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 9:09 PM MST until THU 9:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 945 PM MST.

* At 909 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles northwest

of Chui-Chu, or 16 miles west of Casa Grande, moving southwest at

15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Stanfield.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 147 and 168.

AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 168.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH