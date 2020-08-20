Severe Thunderstorm Warning until THU 5:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST

FOR WESTERN COCHISE COUNTY…

At 445 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Benson, and is

moving southeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees. Blowing dust may restrict

visibility below 2 miles.

Locations impacted include…

Benson and St. David.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 302 and 311.

Route 80 between mile markers 293 and 300.

Route 90 between mile markers 290 and 291.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH