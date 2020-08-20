Severe Thunderstorm Warning until THU 3:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST

FOR SOUTHWESTERN COCHISE AND EAST CENTRAL SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES…

At 257 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fort Huachuca,

or 12 miles west of Sierra Vista, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Sierra Vista, Huachuca City, Fort Huachuca, Parker Canyon Lake and

Ramsey Canyon Preserve.

This includes the following highways…

Route 83 between mile markers 3 and 7.

Route 92 near mile marker 328.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH