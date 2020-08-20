 Skip to Content

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until THU 3:30 PM MST

Updated
Last updated today at 3:16 pm
3:02 pm Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Santa Cruz

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Santa Cruz County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST
FOR SOUTHEASTERN SANTA CRUZ COUNTY…

At 301 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Nogales
International Airport, or 8 miles northeast of Nogales, moving west
at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…
Nogales, Rio Rico, Patagonia, Nogales International Airport,
Patagonia Lake State Park and Kino Springs.

This includes the following highways…
Interstate 19 between mile markers 1 and 10.
Route 82 between mile markers 1 and 25.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;
WIND…60MPH

Author Profile Photo

News 4 Tucson

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film