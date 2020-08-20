Severe Thunderstorm Warning until THU 3:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Santa Cruz County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST

FOR SOUTHEASTERN SANTA CRUZ COUNTY…

At 301 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Nogales

International Airport, or 8 miles northeast of Nogales, moving west

at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Nogales, Rio Rico, Patagonia, Nogales International Airport,

Patagonia Lake State Park and Kino Springs.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 19 between mile markers 1 and 10.

Route 82 between mile markers 1 and 25.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH