Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 10:30 PM MST until THU 11:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1130 PM MST.

* At 1028 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 10 miles north of Ajo to 6 miles northeast of Santa

Rosa, moving southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Ajo, Santa Rosa, Pisinemo, Hickiwan, Covered Wells, Anegam, Why,

Palo Verde Stand, Ak Chin, Gunsight, Vaya Chin, Mountain Village,

San Luis, Kuakatch, and Santa Rosa School.

This includes the following highways…

Route 85 between mile markers 33 and 61.

Route 86 between mile markers 53 and 97.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH